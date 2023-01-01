2017 Trek Bikes Domane s 6
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
58
Stack
611mm
Reach
380mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
548mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
567mm
Top Tube Slope
9.1deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
195mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
78mm
Bottom Bracket Height
258mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417.8mm
Front-Center
609.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604.2mm
Wheelbase
1022mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48.5mm
Trail
58.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55.3mm
Wheel Flop
17.1mm
Standover Height
796mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
88mm
170 mm cranks
s 6 Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1694mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/road-bikes/performance-road-bikes/domane/domane-s/domane-s-6/p/17415/