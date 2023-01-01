2004 Trek Bikes Madone 5 Series
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
62
Stack
595.2mm
Reach
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
620mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
592mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73.8deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.3deg
Head Tube Length
177mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
407mm
Front-Center
602.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599mm
Wheelbase
1006mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length, Unknown
370mm
Trail
55.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.2mm
Wheel Flop
14.8mm
Standover Height
846mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
93.4mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95mm
175 mm cranks
5 Series Build
62
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Width Max
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1674mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
130mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
190 cm
to194 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/19387788/2004-trek-specifications-manual-vintage-trek