2010 Salsa Cycles El Mariachi Base
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
604.2mm
608.9mm
618.3mm
627.8mm
Reach
395.3mm
413.9mm
431mm
443.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.47:1
1.43:1
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
508mm
457.2mm
406.4mm
558.8mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
600mm
620mm
635mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
100mm
95mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
301.8mm
301.8mm
301.8mm
301.8mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
440.9mm
440.9mm
440.9mm
Front-Center
60.1mm
61mm
62.9mm
60.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
-2.9mm
-10.9mm
-18.9mm
3.1mm
Wheelbase
438mm
430mm
422mm
444mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
77mm
high
77mm
high
77mm
high
77mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.8mm
72.8mm
72.8mm
72.8mm
Wheel Flop
23.7mm
23.7mm
23.7mm
23.7mm
Standover Height
733mm
771mm
809mm
846mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
-471.7mm
170 mm cranks
-470.8mm
170 mm cranks
-468.9mm
170 mm cranks
-471.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
131.8mm
170 mm cranks
131.8mm
170 mm cranks
131.8mm
170 mm cranks
131.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
2in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4mm
2.4mm
2.4mm
Tire Outer Diameter
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1161.6mm
1153.6mm
1145.6mm
1167.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
