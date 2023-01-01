2016 Surly Bikes Ogre Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
592mm
603mm
613mm
632mm
Reach
396mm
411mm
428mm
447mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.47:1
1.43:1
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
457.2mm
508mm
558mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
575mm
595mm
615mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
21.6deg
16.9deg
12.4deg
9.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300.2mm
300.2mm
300.2mm
300.2mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Max
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Front-Center
618.4mm
633.5mm
653.4mm
678.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
614.7mm
629.8mm
649.9mm
675.3mm
Wheelbase
1049.4mm
1064.5mm
1084.6mm
1110mm
Wheelbase Max
1049.4mm
1064.5mm
1084.6mm
1110mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
447mm
447mm
447mm
447mm
Trail
77.9mm
high
74.4mm
high
74.4mm
high
74.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.8mm
70.8mm
70.8mm
70.8mm
Wheel Flop
23.4mm
21.9mm
21.9mm
21.9mm
Standover Height
763.5mm
795.7mm
824.5mm
857.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
80.2mm
170 mm cranks
90.3mm
175 mm cranks
110.2mm
175 mm cranks
135.5mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
130.2mm
170 mm cranks
125.2mm
175 mm cranks
125.2mm
175 mm cranks
125.2mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1785.8mm
1800.9mm
1821mm
1846.4mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
685mm
735mm
735mm
735mm
Stem Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://surlybikes.com/bikes/legacy/ogre/ogre_rover_brown/geometry