2018 Rawland Cycles xSogn Base
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
530mm
560mm
590mm
Reach
377mm
393mm
409mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
510mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
530mm
560mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
12.1deg
7.5deg
3.5deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
86mm
117mm
148mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
69mm
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
270mm
270mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.7mm
444.7mm
444.7mm
Front-Center
598.3mm
623.2mm
648mm
Front-Center Horizontal
594.3mm
619.3mm
644.3mm
Wheelbase
1039mm
1064mm
1089mm
Fork Offset/Rake
70mm
70mm
70mm
Trail
30.4mm
low
30.4mm
low
30.4mm
low
Mechanical Trail
29.1mm
29.1mm
29.1mm
Wheel Flop
8.5mm
8.5mm
8.5mm
Standover Height
750mm
800mm
850mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.3mm
165 mm cranks
114.2mm
170 mm cranks
136.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
165 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
97.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1717mm
1742mm
1767mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
420mm
420mm
Stem Length
90mm
90mm
90mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendLow-trail
Source:https://rawlandcycles.com/products/rawland-xsogn-complete-bicycle