2018 Co-Op Cycles ADV 3.1 Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
565mm
594mm
615mm
665mm
Reach
368mm
369mm
372mm
370mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
1.61:1
1.65:1
1.8:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
490mm
530mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
545mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
15.1deg
13.7deg
11.6deg
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
175mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Wheelbase
1041mm
1042mm
1052mm
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
74.5mm
high
68mm
high
68mm
high
68mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.1mm
64.3mm
64.3mm
64.3mm
Wheel Flop
24mm
20.9mm
20.9mm
20.9mm
Standover Height
736.6mm
787.4mm
812.8mm
838.2mm
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1743mm
1744mm
1754mm
1770mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://www.rei.com/product/109339/co-op-cycles-adv-31-bike