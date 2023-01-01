2016 Surly Bikes Long Haul Trucker Base
Geometry
56cm (700c)
Stack
588mm
Reach
389.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
570mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
564.5mm
Top Tube Slope
1.9deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
152mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
78mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453.3mm
Front-Center
607.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
602.3mm
Wheelbase
1055.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
390mm
Trail
64.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.6mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
Standover Height
811.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
56cm (700c)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
690mm
Bike Length with Tires
1745.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTouring
Source:Www.surly.com