2015 Surly Bikes Karate Monkey Legacy
Geometry
Small 16"
Medium 18"
Large 20"
xLarge 22"
Stack
591mm
603mm
614mm
628mm
Reach
395mm
415mm
429mm
440mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.45:1
1.43:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
457.2mm
508mm
558.8mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
575.6mm
599.3mm
616.3mm
632.2mm
Top Tube Slope
21.5deg
16.8deg
12.5deg
8.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
100mm
110mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
306.5mm
306.5mm
306.5mm
306.5mm
Chainstay Length
431mm
431mm
431mm
431mm
Chainstay Length Max
431mm
431mm
431mm
431mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.6mm
425.6mm
425.6mm
425.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
425.6mm
425.6mm
425.6mm
425.6mm
Front-Center
624.2mm
642.9mm
654.7mm
670.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620.5mm
639.3mm
651.2mm
667.4mm
Wheelbase
1046.1mm
1064.9mm
1076.8mm
1093mm
Wheelbase Max
1046.1mm
1064.9mm
1076.8mm
1093mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
468mm
468mm
Trail
83.5mm
very high
80mm
high
76.5mm
high
76.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
78.9mm
75.8mm
72.7mm
72.7mm
Wheel Flop
25.7mm
24.1mm
22.5mm
22.5mm
Standover Height
762.9mm
792.7mm
822.5mm
853.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
79.7mm
170 mm cranks
93.4mm
175 mm cranks
105.2mm
175 mm cranks
121.4mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
136.5mm
170 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
Legacy Build
Small 16"
Medium 18"
Large 20"
xLarge 22"
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1795.1mm
1813.9mm
1825.8mm
1842mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
100mm
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid MTB
