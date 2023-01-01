2003-2004 Surly Bikes Karate Monkey Legacy
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
589.2mm
600.6mm
607.3mm
616.8mm
Reach
394.4mm
414.9mm
430.1mm
428.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.45:1
1.41:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
406.4mm
457.2mm
508mm
558.8mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
576.6mm
600.6mm
617.5mm
633.6mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
552mm
574.5mm
594.5mm
614.3mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
80mm
90mm
95mm
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300.5mm
300.5mm
300.5mm
300.5mm
Chainstay Length
426mm
426mm
426mm
426mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.5mm
420.5mm
420.5mm
420.5mm
Front-Center
623mm
642mm
654mm
670mm
Front-Center Horizontal
619.4mm
638.5mm
650.6mm
652.5mm
Wheelbase
1039.9mm
1059mm
1071.1mm
1073mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
468mm
468mm
Trail
81.4mm
very high
78mm
high
74.5mm
high
74.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
77mm
73.9mm
70.9mm
70.9mm
Wheel Flop
25.1mm
23.5mm
21.9mm
21.9mm
Standover Height
781.6mm
551.1mm
838.2mm
566.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84.5mm
170 mm cranks
103.5mm
170 mm cranks
115.5mm
170 mm cranks
131.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
130.5mm
170 mm cranks
130.5mm
170 mm cranks
130.5mm
170 mm cranks
130.5mm
170 mm cranks
Legacy Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
737mm
737mm
737mm
737mm
Bike Length with Tires
1776.9mm
1796mm
1808.1mm
1810mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid MTB
