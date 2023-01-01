1993 Bridgestone Cycle Co. RB-1 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
53
Stack
508.8mm
Reach
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
545mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
259mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.1mm
Front-Center
579mm
Front-Center Horizontal
573.9mm
Wheelbase
977mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55.8mm
Trail
43.8mm
low
Mechanical Trail
41.9mm
Wheel Flop
12.2mm
Standover Height
768mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
75mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
89mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
53
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
