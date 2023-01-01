1989 Specialized Bicycles Rock Combo Base
Geometry
19 1/2
Stack
494.4mm
Reach
423.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.17:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
498mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
580mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
55.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
262.1mm
Chainstay Length
434mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.4mm
Front-Center
635mm
Front-Center Horizontal
632.6mm
Wheelbase
1063mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Trail
63.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.4mm
Wheel Flop
19.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
147.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
19 1/2
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
635.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1698.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:http://forums.mtbr.com/attachments/vintage-retro-classic/71198d1113966853-specialized-rock-combo-articles-specifications-rock-combo003-copy.jpg