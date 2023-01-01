2020 Jamis Bicycles Dragonslayer 27.5+ Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Moto/Klunker/Riser Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
19
Stack
635mm
Reach
440mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
482.6mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
635mm
Top Tube Slope
16.6deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
313.1mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
432.1mm
Front-Center
734.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
732.9mm
Wheelbase
1165mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
Trail
97.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90mm
Wheel Flop
33.7mm
Standover Height
837mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
201.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
19
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1891.2mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
