HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Crust Bikes
/
Romanceur

2020 Crust Bikes Romanceur Disc (24" wheels)

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake
XSmall
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category

Geometry

XSmall
Stack
473.2mm
Reach
334.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
480mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
480mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
113.1mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266.8mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.1mm
Front-Center
524.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
522.8mm
Wheelbase
940.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
340mm
Trail
52.4mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
49.8mm
Wheel Flop
15.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.5mm
140 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.8mm
140 mm cranks

Disc (24" wheels) Build

XSmall
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
613.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1554.5mm
Crank Length
140mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://crustbikes.com/collections/frames/products/24-romanceur
Suggest Bike Edit