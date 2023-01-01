2020 Crust Bikes Romanceur Disc (24" wheels)
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XSmall
Stack
473.2mm
Reach
334.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
480mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
480mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
113.1mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266.8mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.1mm
Front-Center
524.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
522.8mm
Wheelbase
940.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
340mm
Trail
52.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
49.8mm
Wheel Flop
15.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.5mm
140 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.8mm
140 mm cranks
Disc (24" wheels) Build
XSmall
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
613.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1554.5mm
Crank Length
140mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
