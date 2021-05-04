2016-2019 Crust Bikes Dreamer Frameset (700c wheels)
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
X Medium
Large
Stack
551mm
572mm
597mm
626mm
Reach
374mm
379mm
386mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.51:1
1.55:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
540mm
573mm
625mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
555mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
519mm
540mm
557mm
581mm
Top Tube Slope
8.5deg
6.8deg
5.3deg
3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
113mm
132mm
157mm
188mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295mm
295mm
295mm
295mm
Chainstay Length
431mm
431mm
431mm
431mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.2mm
426.2mm
426.2mm
426.2mm
Front-Center
600.2mm
603.2mm
618.1mm
638mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596.8mm
599.8mm
614.8mm
634.8mm
Wheelbase
1023mm
1026mm
1041mm
1061mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
77.3mm
high
70.6mm
high
70.6mm
high
70.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.8mm
66.9mm
66.9mm
66.9mm
Wheel Flop
24.3mm
21.2mm
21.2mm
21.2mm
Standover Height
775mm
803mm
832mm
872mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.2mm
170 mm cranks
74.2mm
170 mm cranks
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125mm
170 mm cranks
125mm
170 mm cranks
125mm
170 mm cranks
125mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (700c wheels) Build
Small
Medium
X Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
48mm
48mm
48mm
48mm
Tire Outer Diameter
718mm
718mm
718mm
718mm
Bike Length with Tires
1741mm
1744mm
1759mm
1779mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
