2016-2019 Crust Bikes Dreamer Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
X Medium
Large
Stack
551mm
572mm
597mm
626mm
Reach
374mm
379mm
386mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.51:1
1.55:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
540mm
573mm
625mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
555mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
519mm
540mm
557mm
581mm
Top Tube Slope
8.5deg
6.8deg
5.3deg
3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
113mm
132mm
157mm
188mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278.8mm
278.8mm
278.8mm
278.8mm
Chainstay Length
431mm
431mm
431mm
431mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.2mm
426.2mm
426.2mm
426.2mm
Front-Center
600.2mm
603.2mm
618.1mm
638mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596.8mm
599.8mm
614.8mm
634.8mm
Wheelbase
1023mm
1026mm
1041mm
1061mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
71.5mm
high
65.1mm
high
65.1mm
high
65.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.4mm
61.8mm
61.8mm
61.8mm
Wheel Flop
22.5mm
19.6mm
19.6mm
19.6mm
Standover Height
775mm
803mm
832mm
872mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.4mm
170 mm cranks
90.4mm
170 mm cranks
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
125.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108.8mm
170 mm cranks
108.8mm
170 mm cranks
108.8mm
170 mm cranks
108.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
X Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
685.6mm
685.6mm
685.6mm
685.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1708.6mm
1711.6mm
1726.6mm
1746.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
