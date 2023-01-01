2020 Silverock Minivelo Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One Size
Stack
425.4mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.1:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
520mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
Chainstay Length
395mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
393.9mm
Front-Center
585mm
Front-Center Horizontal
586.1mm
Wheelbase
980mm
Wheelbase Max
980mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
298.1mm
Trail
41.4mm
low
Mechanical Trail
39.1mm
Wheel Flop
12.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
172mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
44mm
Tire Outer Diameter
486mm
Bike Length with Tires
1466mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
650mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
Source:https://www.aliexpress.com/i/32950108825.html?spm=2114.12057483.0.0.5cee65daCFeHFL