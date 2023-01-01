2019 Sour Bicycles Can Can Base
Geometry
One Size
Stack
531mm
Reach
435mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.22:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
320mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
605mm
Top Tube Slope
22.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
68.7deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.4mm
Chainstay Length
390mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
389.2mm
Front-Center
654.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
654.3mm
Wheelbase
1043.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38mm
Fork Length, Unknown
440mm
Trail
78.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74mm
Wheel Flop
24.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
149.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
670.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1714.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
