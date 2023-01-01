2020 Nordest Cycles Britango 2 140mm fork
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 20% sag
Geometry
M
ML
L
Stack
620mm
630mm
640mm
Reach
435mm
455mm
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.38:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
440mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
608mm
633mm
655mm
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
314.5mm
314.5mm
314.5mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
Front-Center
729.7mm
753.7mm
778.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
727.3mm
751.3mm
776.3mm
Wheelbase
1148mm
1172mm
1197mm
Fork Offset/Rake
39.2mm
38.8mm
39.3mm
Fork Length, Unknown
519mm
519mm
519mm
Trail
123.8mm
very high
124.3mm
very high
123.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
113.1mm
113.5mm
113mm
Wheel Flop
46mm
46.2mm
46mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
185.2mm
170 mm cranks
209.2mm
170 mm cranks
234.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
140mm fork Build
M
ML
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1897mm
1921mm
1946mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://nordestcycles.com/en/product/britango-2-frame