2020 Enforcer Bikes SW Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
550mm
578mm
610mm
Reach
370mm
382mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.51:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
500mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
550mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
11.1deg
10.6deg
10.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
150mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
274.8mm
271mm
271mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.5mm
419.5mm
419.5mm
Front-Center
597.4mm
619.2mm
631.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
593.5mm
615.5mm
627.5mm
Wheelbase
1013mm
1035mm
1047mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
—
—
Fork Length, Unknown
—
400mm
400mm
Trail
76.9mm
high
75.5mm
high
69.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.2mm
70.9mm
65.4mm
Wheel Flop
24.7mm
24.3mm
21.3mm
Standover Height
776mm
804mm
835mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84.6mm
170 mm cranks
110.2mm
170 mm cranks
122.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
104.8mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
47mm
47mm
Tire Width Max
2in
51mm
51mm
Tire Outer Diameter
685.6mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1698.6mm
1713mm
1725mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.enforcerbikes.com/enforcer-sw