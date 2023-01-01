2022 Giant Bicycles Contend 0
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
ML
L
Stack
577mm
596mm
Reach
384mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
535mm
555mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
560mm
575mm
Top Tube Slope
6.9deg
6.7deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
178mm
198mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
266mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406mm
406mm
Front-Center
600.1mm
615mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596mm
611mm
Wheelbase
1002mm
1017mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57.1mm
57.1mm
Trail
46.1mm
mid/neutral
46.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
43.9mm
43.9mm
Wheel Flop
13.2mm
13.2mm
Standover Height
803mm
821mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
104mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
93.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
91mm
175 mm cranks
0 Build
ML
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
—
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1674mm
1689mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
—
440mm
Stem Length
100mm
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.giant-düsseldorf.de/de/contend-0--rim-, https://www.giant-bicycles.com/de/contend-0--rim-