2020 Origine Cycles Trail F36
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
563mm
587mm
612mm
632mm
Reach
364mm
371mm
378mm
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.58:1
1.62:1
1.64:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
480mm
510mm
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
520mm
539mm
559mm
579mm
Top Tube Slope
15deg
14deg
13.2deg
11.5deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
175mm
200mm
220mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
76mm
75mm
74mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
271mm
272mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
429mm
429mm
429mm
429mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.2mm
422.4mm
422.6mm
422.7mm
Front-Center
588.7mm
599.3mm
609.9mm
619.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
583.8mm
594.6mm
605.4mm
615.3mm
Wheelbase
1006mm
1017mm
1028mm
1038mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
74.8mm
high
71.5mm
high
68.3mm
high
65.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.5mm
67.7mm
64.8mm
61.9mm
Wheel Flop
23.5mm
22mm
20.6mm
19.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.7mm
170 mm cranks
83.3mm
170 mm cranks
93.9mm
170 mm cranks
103.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
100mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
F36 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1698mm
1709mm
1720mm
1730mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
