2022 Orro Bikes Gold STC Base
Geometry
Large
Stack
582mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
565mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
567mm
Top Tube Slope
4.2deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
407mm
Wheelbase
997mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Base Build
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1675mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
