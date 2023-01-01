HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Orro Bikes
/
Gold STC

2022 Orro Bikes Gold STC Base

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Large
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

Large
Stack
582mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
565mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
567mm
Top Tube Slope
4.2deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
407mm
Wheelbase
997mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1675mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Endurance Road
Source:https://www.orrobikes.com/shop/gold-stc-disc-ultegra-di2-1#size-chart-anchor
