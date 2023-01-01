2020 Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackal Frame Only
- Category
- BMX/Dirt Jump
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Medium
Large
Stack
563.2mm
563.2mm
Reach
391.6mm
417mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
340mm
340mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
571.5mm
596.9mm
Top Tube Slope
25.8deg
24.7deg
Head Tube Angle
68.7deg
68.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.7deg
72.7deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
Chainstay Length
387.4mm
387.4mm
Wheelbase
1031.5mm
1056.9mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
471mm
471mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
Standover Height
630mm
627mm
Frame Only Build
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
675.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1707.3mm
1732.7mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
152 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendBMX/Dirt Jump
