Santa Cruz Bicycles
/
Jackal

2020 Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackal Frame Only

Category
BMX/Dirt Jump
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Medium
Very upright stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: BMX Bar
vs category
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: BMX Bar
vs category

Geometry

Medium
Large
Stack
563.2mm
563.2mm
Reach
391.6mm
417mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
340mm
340mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
571.5mm
596.9mm
Top Tube Slope
25.8deg
24.7deg
Head Tube Angle
68.7deg
68.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.7deg
72.7deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
387.4mm
387.4mm
Wheelbase
1031.5mm
1056.9mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
471mm
471mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
630mm
627mm

Frame Only Build

Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
675.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1707.3mm
1732.7mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
152 cm
to
175 cm
175 cm
to
198 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
BMX/Dirt Jump
