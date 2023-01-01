2022 Giant Bicycles Escape Disc Base
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
Stack
538mm
556mm
Reach
406mm
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
430mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
565mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
13.4deg
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
440.9mm
Front-Center
635.9mm
636.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
633.1mm
634.1mm
Wheelbase
1074mm
1075mm
Fork Offset/Rake
49.9mm
50.4mm
Trail
72.9mm
high
65.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68.5mm
62.3mm
Wheel Flop
23.4mm
20.3mm
Standover Height
714mm
754mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
119.9mm
170 mm cranks
120.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1766mm
1767mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/ca/escape-disc-1-2022