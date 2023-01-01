2022 Stooge Cycles Scrambler Base
Geometry
18
20
Stack
608.6mm
617.8mm
Reach
431.5mm
453.4mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
457mm
483mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
610mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
16.9deg
14.7deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312mm
312mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
430.1mm
Front-Center
727.1mm
752.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
724.2mm
750mm
Wheelbase
1154.3mm
1180.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57mm
57mm
Fork Length, Unknown
455mm
455mm
Trail
98.1mm
very high
98.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.3mm
90.3mm
Wheel Flop
35.3mm
35.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
180mm
170 mm cranks
205.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
18
20
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1908.4mm
1934.2mm
Crank Length
170mm
—
Stem Length
70mm
—
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:http://stoogecycles.co.uk/framesets/