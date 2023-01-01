2020 Stooge Cycles Scrambler Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
18"
20"
Stack
614.7mm
624mm
Reach
429.6mm
450.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
610mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
20deg
20deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312mm
312mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
430.1mm
Front-Center
727mm
753mm
Front-Center Horizontal
724.9mm
749.9mm
Wheelbase
1155mm
1180mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57mm
57mm
Fork Length, Unknown
455mm
455mm
Trail
98.1mm
very high
98.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.3mm
90.3mm
Wheel Flop
35.3mm
35.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
180mm
170 mm cranks
206mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
18"
20"
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1909.1mm
1934.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:http://stoogecycles.co.uk/framesets/