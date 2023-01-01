2019 Format 5221 27.5
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
470
510
550
Stack
546mm
555mm
576mm
Reach
367mm
371mm
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.5:1
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
510mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
524mm
532mm
543mm
Top Tube Slope
10.7deg
7.2deg
5.2deg
Head Tube Angle
70.8deg
71deg
71.2deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.8deg
73.8deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285.3mm
285.3mm
285.3mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
430mm
430mm
Front-Center
583.1mm
588.1mm
598mm
Front-Center Horizontal
580mm
585mm
595mm
Wheelbase
1010mm
1015mm
1025mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
410mm
410mm
410mm
Trail
72.6mm
high
71.3mm
high
70mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68.6mm
67.4mm
66.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.6mm
22mm
21.4mm
Standover Height
812.8mm
850.9mm
901.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
67.8mm
170 mm cranks
72.7mm
170 mm cranks
82.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115.3mm
170 mm cranks
115.3mm
170 mm cranks
115.3mm
170 mm cranks
27.5 Build
470
510
550
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1700.7mm
1705.7mm
1715.7mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
31.6 in
to
31.6 in
to
31.6 in
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
