2023 v3 Koncept Bike Zeke Base
- Category
- Bike Polo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
M
S
Stack
552.3mm
—
Reach
386.7mm
—
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
—
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
545mm
515mm
Head Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
28mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292.6mm
285.8mm
Chainstay Length
355mm
340mm
Chainstay Length Max
395mm
375mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
354.1mm
338.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
394.2mm
374mm
Front-Center
560mm
539mm
Front-Center Horizontal
558.9mm
543.2mm
Wheelbase
913mm
882mm
Wheelbase Max
953.1mm
917.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
25mm
—
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
380mm
380mm
Trail
62.1mm
mid/neutral
—
—
Mechanical Trail
59.9mm
—
Wheel Flop
16mm
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.4mm
170 mm cranks
55.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
122.6mm
170 mm cranks
115.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
S
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
1.35in
Tire Width Max
1.5in
1.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
635.2mm
627.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1548.2mm
1509.6mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
173 cm
to180 cm
163 cm
to170 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendBike Polo
