Koncept Bike
/
Zeke

2023 v3 Koncept Bike Zeke Base

Category
Bike Polo
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Rim brake, Single-speed capable
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
S
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

M
S
Stack
552.3mm
Reach
386.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
545mm
515mm
Head Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
28mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292.6mm
285.8mm
Chainstay Length
355mm
340mm
Chainstay Length Max
395mm
375mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
354.1mm
338.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
394.2mm
374mm
Front-Center
560mm
539mm
Front-Center Horizontal
558.9mm
543.2mm
Wheelbase
913mm
882mm
Wheelbase Max
953.1mm
917.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
25mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
380mm
380mm
Trail
62.1mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.9mm
Wheel Flop
16mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.4mm
170 mm cranks
55.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
122.6mm
170 mm cranks
115.8mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

M
S
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
1.35in
Tire Width Max
1.5in
1.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
635.2mm
627.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1548.2mm
1509.6mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
173 cm
to
180 cm
163 cm
to
170 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Bike Polo
Source:https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=604983621633223&set=pb.100063647707443.-2207520000.&type=3
