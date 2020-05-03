2020 V3 Lightfoot Polo Polo Frameset 700c
- Category
- Bike Polo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
535mm
545mm
Head Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
366mm
370mm
374mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
362.6mm
366.6mm
370.6mm
Front-Center
579mm
594mm
594mm
Front-Center Horizontal
576.9mm
591.9mm
591.9mm
Wheelbase
939.5mm
958.5mm
962.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
26.5mm
26.5mm
26.5mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
391.5mm
391.5mm
391.5mm
Trail
65.7mm
high
65.7mm
high
65.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.3mm
63.3mm
63.3mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
16.9mm
16.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
73mm
170 mm cranks
88mm
170 mm cranks
88mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
700c Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
30mm
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1611.5mm
1630.5mm
1634.5mm
Source:https://lightfoot-polo.myshopify.com/products/v3-700c-polo-frameset?variant=14862953676889