2020 Enforcer Bikes BD 650B
- Category
- Bike Polo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
MD
LG
Stack
520mm
549mm
Reach
400mm
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
510mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
545mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
3.1deg
3.5deg
Head Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285mm
285mm
Chainstay Length
365mm
365mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
362.8mm
362.8mm
Front-Center
572.6mm
583.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
571.2mm
582.2mm
Wheelbase
934mm
945mm
Fork Offset/Rake
32mm
32mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
380mm
380mm
Trail
59.9mm
mid/neutral
59.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
57.6mm
Wheel Flop
15.9mm
15.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.6mm
170 mm cranks
88.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115mm
170 mm cranks
115mm
170 mm cranks
650B Build
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.3in
1.3in
Tire Width Max
1.3in
1.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
650mm
650mm
Bike Length with Tires
1584mm
1595mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
