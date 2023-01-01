2020 Norco Bicycles Storm 4.3
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
One Size
Stack
518mm
Reach
350mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
270mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
538mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
70deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
258mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
377.9mm
Front-Center
577mm
Front-Center Horizontal
576.1mm
Wheelbase
954mm
Fork Offset/Rake
39.8mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
416mm
Trail
71.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67mm
Wheel Flop
24mm
Standover Height
603mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
127.1mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
106mm
152 mm cranks
4.3 Build
One Size
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.75in
Tire Outer Diameter
595.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1549.9mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
640mm
Stem Length
35mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.norco.com/bikes/2020/youth/youth-cross-country/storm-aluminum/storm-43/