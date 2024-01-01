2020 CUBE Bikes Touring Exc
Geometry
50cm
Stack
613mm
Reach
382mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
569mm
Top Tube Slope
14.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
298mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
Front-Center
625mm
Front-Center Horizontal
622.1mm
Wheelbase
1063mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.7mm
Trail
82.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
77.8mm
Wheel Flop
26mm
Standover Height
800mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
123mm
175 mm cranks
Exc Build
50cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
716mm
Bike Length with Tires
1779mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
680mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTouring
Source:https://archiv.cube.eu/en/2020/348200