2021 Radon Bikes Swoop CF Low
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
622.9mm
631.4mm
641.1mm
Reach
450mm
470mm
490mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.34:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
470mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
594.7mm
617.8mm
641.5mm
Top Tube Slope
21.2deg
16.7deg
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
63.5deg
63.5deg
63.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
25mm
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
345.7mm
345.7mm
345.7mm
Chainstay Length
437.7mm
437.7mm
437.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437mm
437mm
437mm
Front-Center
778.1mm
802mm
826.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
777.7mm
801.6mm
826.1mm
Wheelbase
1214.7mm
1238.6mm
1263.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
44mm
Trail
135.7mm
very high
135.7mm
very high
135.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
121.4mm
121.4mm
121.4mm
Wheel Flop
54.2mm
54.2mm
54.2mm
Standover Height
717.2mm
745.2mm
755.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
237.4mm
170 mm cranks
261.3mm
170 mm cranks
285.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
175.7mm
170 mm cranks
175.7mm
170 mm cranks
175.7mm
170 mm cranks
Low Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1956.1mm
1980mm
2004.5mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
780mm
Stem Length
40mm
40mm
40mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Downhill/Freeride MTB
Source:https://www.radon-bikes.de/mountainbike/fullsuspension/swoop-cf/swoop-90-2020/