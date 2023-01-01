2020 Trek Bikes Roscoe Kids 24
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One Size
Stack
544mm
Reach
355mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
310mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
532mm
Top Tube Slope
28.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406.2mm
Front-Center
581.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
578.8mm
Wheelbase
985mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.3mm
Trail
72.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.8mm
Wheel Flop
23.2mm
Standover Height
600mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
24 Build
One Size
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
649.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1634.2mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 3.200000000000003 in
to4 ft 11.100000000000001 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/mountain-bikes/kids-mountain-bikes/roscoe-kids/roscoe-24/p/22705/