2021 Romet Bikes Aspre 1
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
534mm
553mm
574mm
593mm
Reach
390mm
386mm
390mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.43:1
1.47:1
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
540mm
550mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
3.6deg
3.7deg
3.9deg
3.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Wheelbase
1025mm
1029mm
1035mm
1050mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
1 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1727mm
1731mm
1737mm
1752mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.facebook.com/fanpageromet/photos/p.3322857227810366/3322857227810366/?type=3