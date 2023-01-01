2019 Format 5342 Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
490
540
580
Stack
540mm
555mm
554mm
Reach
416mm
426mm
441mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
1.3:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
540mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
576mm
590mm
605mm
Top Tube Slope
7.2deg
3.7deg
-0.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
301mm
301mm
301mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
442mm
442mm
442mm
Front-Center
630mm
644.9mm
659.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
628mm
643mm
658mm
Wheelbase
1070mm
1085mm
1100mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
421mm
421mm
421mm
Trail
74.3mm
74.3mm
74.3mm
Mechanical Trail
70.3mm
70.3mm
70.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.9mm
22.9mm
22.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
109mm
170 mm cranks
123.9mm
170 mm cranks
138.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
131mm
170 mm cranks
131mm
170 mm cranks
131mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
490
540
580
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1772mm
1787mm
1802mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
680mm
680mm
680mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
80mm
Stem Angle
7deg
7deg
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
