2010 Kona Bicycle Company Africabike Three
- Category
- Comfort
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Step-through
Geometry
18"
Stack
609.6mm
Reach
396.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
574mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
32.4mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295.4mm
Chainstay Length
443mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
441.8mm
Front-Center
643mm
Front-Center Horizontal
642.2mm
Wheelbase
1084mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
408mm
Trail
66.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.7mm
Wheel Flop
20.4mm
Standover Height
510mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
140.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.4mm
175 mm cranks
Three Build
18"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.9in
Tire Outer Diameter
655.5mm
Bike Length with Tires
1739.5mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
560mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stem Angle
40deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendComfort
