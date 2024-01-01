2024 Accent Bikes CX-ONE 2024
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's, Frame couplers
Geometry
S
Stack
550mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
535mm
Top Tube Slope
5.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
Front-Center
590.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587mm
Wheelbase
1007mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
Trail
73.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
2024 Build
S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1709mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to175 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://accent-bikes.com/produkty/czesci/ramy/ramy-przelajowe/cx-one-0