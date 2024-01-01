2020 Airborne Bicycles Goblin 29
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
637.2mm
637.2mm
637.2mm
Reach
402.4mm
430.1mm
448.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
1.48:1
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
457.2mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
596.9mm
614.7mm
632.5mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
109.2mm
109.2mm
109.2mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291.8mm
291.8mm
291.8mm
Chainstay Length
439.9mm
439.9mm
439.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.3mm
434.3mm
434.3mm
Front-Center
643.4mm
670.9mm
689.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
639.6mm
667.3mm
686.1mm
Wheelbase
1073.9mm
1101.6mm
1120.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
486mm
486mm
486mm
Trail
73.6mm
high
73.6mm
high
73.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.8mm
69.8mm
69.8mm
Wheel Flop
22.2mm
22.2mm
22.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
106.6mm
175 mm cranks
134.1mm
175 mm cranks
152.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116.8mm
175 mm cranks
116.8mm
175 mm cranks
116.8mm
175 mm cranks
29 Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1797.5mm
1825.2mm
1844mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
720mm
720mm
720mm
Stem Length
100mm
100mm
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 0 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to6 ft 0 in
6 ft 0 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://airbornebicycles.com/collections/hardtail/products/goblin