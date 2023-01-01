2020 Liv Cycling Thrive Base
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
514mm
535mm
558mm
Reach
377mm
392mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.36:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
370mm
420mm
465mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
525mm
540mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
18.3deg
14.5deg
11.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
125mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
283mm
283mm
283mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
594.2mm
611.2mm
627.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591.2mm
608.2mm
624.2mm
Wheelbase
1017mm
1034mm
1050mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
68.4mm
high
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.5mm
61.7mm
61.7mm
Wheel Flop
21.5mm
20.1mm
20.1mm
Standover Height
667mm
706mm
743mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.2mm
165 mm cranks
98.2mm
170 mm cranks
114.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118mm
165 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1703mm
1720mm
1736mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
580mm
580mm
580mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 3 in
to5 ft 5 in
5 ft 8 in
to5 ft 8 in
14 ft 3 in
to5 ft 11 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFitness
Source:https://www.liv-cycling.com/gb/thrive-1