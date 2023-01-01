2012 Cotic >X< Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
54
56
58
Stack
555mm
568mm
581mm
Reach
366mm
374mm
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
1.52:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
520mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
—
—
56.1mm
Top Tube Slope
8.5deg
7.7deg
6.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
134mm
148mm
162mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
55mm
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
291mm
291mm
Chainstay Length
—
—
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
—
—
421.4mm
Front-Center
581mm
593.4mm
606.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
578.4mm
590.8mm
604.3mm
Wheelbase
—
—
1025.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38mm
38mm
38mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
395mm
395mm
—
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
—
—
395mm
Trail
79mm
high
79mm
high
79mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.7mm
74.7mm
74.7mm
Wheel Flop
24.3mm
24.3mm
24.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
65mm
170 mm cranks
77.4mm
170 mm cranks
90.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
—
—
1717.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://www.cotic.co.uk/product/x