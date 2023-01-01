2019 Soma Fabrications Valhallen Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
623mm
623mm
623mm
623mm
Reach
394mm
417mm
446mm
476mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
1.49:1
1.4:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
405mm
435mm
470mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
610mm
640mm
670mm
Top Tube Slope
24.8deg
20.8deg
16.6deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
110mm
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
316.1mm
316.1mm
316.1mm
316.1mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
442.5mm
442.5mm
442.5mm
442.5mm
Front-Center
685mm
710mm
735mm
796mm
Front-Center Horizontal
682.5mm
706.5mm
736.5mm
766.5mm
Wheelbase
1125mm
1149mm
1179mm
1209mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
48mm
48mm
48mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
523mm
523mm
523mm
523mm
Trail
98.5mm
very high
98.5mm
very high
98.5mm
very high
98.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
91mm
91mm
91mm
91mm
Wheel Flop
34.8mm
34.8mm
34.8mm
34.8mm
Standover Height
789mm
803mm
820mm
839mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
151.9mm
170 mm cranks
176.9mm
170 mm cranks
201.9mm
170 mm cranks
262.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
146.1mm
170 mm cranks
146.1mm
170 mm cranks
146.1mm
170 mm cranks
146.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
3.25in
3.25in
3.25in
3.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1851.2mm
1875.2mm
1905.2mm
1935.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.somafab.com/archives/product/valhallen