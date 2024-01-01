2020/OCR Classic Giant Bicycles OCR Alliance
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
512.7mm
525.6mm
545.9mm
Reach
373mm
379.3mm
388.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.39:1
1.41:1
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
112mm
127mm
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
72mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
261mm
264mm
266mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.3mm
418.9mm
419.2mm
Front-Center
585.9mm
592.7mm
594.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
581.1mm
588.3mm
590mm
Wheelbase
994.3mm
1007.2mm
1009.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
45mm
Trail
65.9mm
high
62.8mm
mid/neutral
61.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
62.2mm
59.4mm
58.8mm
Wheel Flop
20.8mm
19.3mm
18.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84.9mm
165 mm cranks
86.7mm
170 mm cranks
85.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
96mm
165 mm cranks
94mm
170 mm cranks
93.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Alliance Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666.3mm
1679.2mm
1681.2mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
400mm
420mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
158 cm
to172 cm
170 cm
to177 cm
175 cm
to181 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
