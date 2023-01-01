2019 Brand-X HT-01 130mm Fork (519 a2c)
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
Small - 15"
Medium - 17"
Large - 19"
Stack
605.8mm
610.5mm
619.7mm
Reach
396.3mm
420mm
442.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.45:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
380mm
432mm
483mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
570mm
595mm
620mm
Top Tube Slope
25.7deg
19.9deg
15.1deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
43mm
43mm
43mm
Bottom Bracket Height
307.4mm
307.4mm
307.4mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.8mm
422.8mm
422.8mm
Front-Center
670.4mm
695.8mm
721.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
669mm
694.5mm
720.6mm
Wheelbase
1091.8mm
1117.3mm
1143.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
519mm
519mm
519mm
Trail
96.3mm
very high
96.3mm
very high
96.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.3mm
89.3mm
89.3mm
Wheel Flop
33.4mm
33.5mm
33.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
149.9mm
170 mm cranks
175.4mm
170 mm cranks
201.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
137.4mm
170 mm cranks
137.4mm
170 mm cranks
137.4mm
170 mm cranks
130mm Fork (519 a2c) Build
Small - 15"
Medium - 17"
Large - 19"
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1792.6mm
1818.1mm
1844.2mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to170 cm
170 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.chainreactioncycles.com/mobile/variant/a/browse/mobileSizeChartInfoNormal.jsp?productId=prod130452