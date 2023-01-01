2019 2-11 Cycles 1465 Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S/M
M/L
Stack
553mm
584mm
Reach
386mm
407mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
500mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
550mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
533.2mm
562.6mm
Top Tube Slope
8deg
7.8deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
71mm
71mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
268mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
398.7mm
398.7mm
Front-Center
582.7mm
607.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
578.3mm
604.3mm
Wheelbase
977mm
1003mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
365mm
365mm
Trail
58.7mm
mid/neutral
55.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56.1mm
53.3mm
Wheel Flop
16.4mm
15.1mm
Standover Height
766mm
796mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
73.7mm
170 mm cranks
96.4mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Base Build
S/M
M/L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655mm
1681mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
440mm
Stem Length
100mm
100mm
Stem Angle
-6deg
-6deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
163 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
