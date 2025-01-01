2016 Format 5222 Base
Geometry
500
560
Stack
531.4mm
545.5mm
Reach
370mm
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
532.1mm
561.3mm
Top Tube Slope
5.9deg
1deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
592.3mm
622.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
589.2mm
619.2mm
Wheelbase
1015mm
1045mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.8mm
44.6mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
402.5mm
402.5mm
Trail
78.3mm
high
78.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.6mm
73.7mm
Wheel Flop
25.2mm
25.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
76.3mm
170 mm cranks
106.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
500
560
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1707mm
1737mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTouring
