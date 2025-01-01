2021 Shulz Folding Bicycles Boys Don’t Cry Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
556mm
593mm
640mm
Reach
354mm
380mm
404mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
1.56:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
470mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
525mm
561mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
14.5deg
15.5deg
14.4deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
140mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
290.4mm
290.4mm
290.4mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.8mm
430.8mm
430.8mm
Front-Center
606.1mm
645mm
688.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
603.2mm
642.2mm
686.2mm
Wheelbase
1034mm
1073mm
1117mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
450mm
450mm
450mm
Trail
75.6mm
high
75.6mm
high
75.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.6mm
70.6mm
70.6mm
Wheel Flop
25.3mm
25.3mm
25.3mm
Standover Height
740mm
765mm
813mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85.7mm
170 mm cranks
122mm
172.5 mm cranks
163.4mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.4mm
170 mm cranks
117.9mm
172.5 mm cranks
115.4mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1734.8mm
1773.8mm
1817.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
460mm
480mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
159 cm
to173 cm
170 cm
to185 cm
183 cm
to195 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
