2020 René Herse 650B Randonneuse Jan Heine
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
585
Stack
592.9mm
Reach
383.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
585mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
565mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.3mm
Front-Center
624mm
Front-Center Horizontal
622.7mm
Wheelbase
1053mm
Fork Offset/Rake
70mm
Trail
28.9mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
27.7mm
Wheel Flop
8.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
100mm
170 mm cranks
Jan Heine Build
585
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1721mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Source:Bicycle Quarterly #71, spring 2020