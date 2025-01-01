2014 J.P. Weigle 650B Randonneuse, BQ#50 See BQ#50, Winter 2014
Geometry
595
Stack
604mm
Reach
385.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
595mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
565mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
265mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
Front-Center
620mm
Front-Center Horizontal
611.9mm
Wheelbase
1042mm
Fork Offset/Rake
66mm
Trail
31.9mm
low
Mechanical Trail
30.5mm
Wheel Flop
8.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95mm
170 mm cranks
See BQ#50, Winter 2014 Build
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
660mm
Bike Length with Tires
1702mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:Bicycle Quarterly #50, Winter 2014