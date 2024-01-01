2024 Rennstahl Stahl Bikes 853 Gravel
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
Stack
555mm
575mm
Reach
378mm
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
550mm
Top Tube Slope
11.5deg
7.1deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.25deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
71mm
Bottom Bracket Height
282mm
283mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.9mm
419mm
Front-Center
590.6mm
606.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
586.1mm
602mm
Wheelbase
1005mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53.3mm
46.8mm
Trail
55.8mm
mid/neutral
65.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
53.2mm
62.6mm
Wheel Flop
16mm
19.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
66.6mm
170 mm cranks
79.7mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
112mm
170 mm cranks
110.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Gravel Build
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
43mm
43mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
708mm
708mm
Bike Length with Tires
1713mm
1729mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
420mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to171 cm
168 cm
to179 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
